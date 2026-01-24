Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki 'Not Worried' About Cooper Flagg's Biggest Weakness

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has had a sensational first season in the NBA. People were worried that at 18, it might take him a little time to adjust to a more physical style of play and to playing more games than in college.

That has not been the case, as Flagg has mostly been tremendous, averaging 18.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.3 SPG, and 0.8 BPG. He's been extremely impressive on both ends of the floor, as he's a great defender, both on-ball and off, and he's able to get downhill and score with the best of them. He's even found a mid-range jumper that has fallen for him.

However, Flagg has not shot the ball well from three, currently at 28.3% this season. He has been better lately, shooting 37.3% from deep since December 22nd, but he's 2/12 in his last three games. If he ever figures out the three-point shot, he's going to be an All-Star-level player. And Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is not concerned about that lack of three-point shooting yet.

"I think he's been a lot better from month-to-month. He's been more comfortable, I'd say, stepping into shots. It's not like he's changed his shooting form, he's just stepping in with a lot more confidence," Nowitzki said on the Amazon Prime pregame show on Thursday. "Nobody here in Dallas is worried about his three-ball. Quick fun fact, my rookie season, I shot 29% from three, and it ended up being okay. We’re not worried about Cooper’s three-ball.”

Dirk Nowitzki on Cooper Flagg: “My rookie season, I shot 29% from three and it ended up being okay. We’re not worried about Cooper’s three ball.” pic.twitter.com/1rVoLlQx73 — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) January 23, 2026

READ MORE: Lakers' Luka Doncic, Mavericks Players Sound Off On Star's Return to Dallas

Cooper Flagg Following Similar Path to Tenure With Duke Blue Devils

There is a lot of proof that Flagg will be able to get his three-point shooting figured out. Usually, free-throw percentage is a good indicator of future three-point shooting, and Flagg has shot a healthy 79.8% at the stripe this year, and he shot 84% at the line at Duke. He also had a splint on his shooting thumb for about a month this year, which probably didn't make it any easier.

However, Flagg also got out to a slow shooting start to his Duke career. He shot just 25% from three in the first 1/3rd of the season, then shot 45.1% the rest of the way. We've seen a similar theme this season, but it's still TBD on whether or not his three-point shooting surge recently is real.

READ MORE: Conflicting Reports Surface of Anthony Davis Trade Demand Away From Mavericks

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News