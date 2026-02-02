Paige Bueckers Makes MVP Claim As Breeze Get Back In Win Column, Blow Out Rose BC
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers saw a lot of losing in the WNBA season, and she was hoping for something different in the Unrivaled League. However, her team, Breeze BC, had lost two straight games, and with just six games remaining in the regular season, they needed to separate themselves from the middle of the pack a little bit.
So, with a game against the defending champion Rose BC on deck on Sunday night, Breeze needed to make a statement. And make a statement they did.
This game was really never even close. After trading baskets for the first few minutes, Breeze used a 12-0 run, fueled by 7 points from Bueckers, to help them get out to a 9-point lead near the end of the first.
Rickea Jackson made back-to-back buckets to start the second, and that officially pushed the lead to double digits. The lead would stay around 10 throughout this frame, never getting larger than 13 or smaller than 8.
The third quarter is where the game started to get out of hand, as Breeze outscored Rose 28-19, with Rickea Jackson basically hitting a buzzer beater to put them up. But Paige Bueckers had 10 points alone in this frame, and that would continue into the fourth, where Breeze really put their mark on the game.
Unrivaled is different than most basketball leagues, as the game ends once a team reaches 11 more than the winning team had entering the third quarter. It would've taken a massive comeback for Rose to overcome a 19-point lead, but they also should've given a better effort than being outscored 12-6. Breeze would go on to win 81-56, breaking their two-game losing streak, and getting back above .500.
Paige Bueckers made her MVP case in this game, putting up an insane 32 points and 11 assists on 14/22 shooting. People have been wanting her to shoot the ball more, and she certainly did in this game. That's a major notice going against the MVP favorite, Chelsea Gray, who only had 11 points and 6 assists.
Rickea Jackson also had a big game with 20 points and 9 rebounds, and Dominique Malonga wasn't far behind with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Dallas Wings' Haley Jones made her Unrivaled debut as Cam Brink and Aari McDonald were out, finishing with 4 points.
Breeze BC and Bueckers will be back in action on Friday night against Hive BC.
