Analyst pegs Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers with former WNBA champion in Unrivaled trio
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is just a few months away from beginning her Unrivaled career.
The best 3-on-3 women's basketball league in the world is about to embark on its second season in January and Bueckers is taking part for the first time. Bleacher Report contributor Chelsea Leite envisions a future where Bueckers teams up with Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton and New York Liberty star, former league MVP and champion as well as Unrivaled founder Breanna Stewart.
"In Year 1, league co-founder Breanna Stewart headlined Mist Basketball Club, which also featured young talents Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards. With expansion shaking things up, Mist BC could look different this season but will likely still be led by Stewart," Leite wrote.
"The idea of pairing Stewart and Paige Bueckers may have UConn fans salivating. Each player represents a different era of college basketball excellence, and the idea of seeing how they'd fit is intriguing. Stewart and Sue Bird's two-woman game in Seattle was always thrilling, and pairing the four-time NCAA champ with the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year could bring back that excellence.
"Adding to this dream trio is the 2025 WNBA Most Improved Player, Veronica Burton. Her leadership on the Valkyries this past season, along with her 34.5 percent shooting from distance, could help Mist BC rack up points in close games."
Bueckers could play with Stewart in Unrivaled
Bueckers has yet to be assigned to any of the eight teams in Unrivaled, but giving her a chance to play with Stewart would be a sight to see for Wings fans and basketball enthusiasts in general.
Both are UConn alumni, so there's that connection. On top of that, both are incredible basketball talents.
Seeing them share the court would be very special and Wings fans would love to tune in to see them every week as they look to grab a championship in Unrivaled's second season.
