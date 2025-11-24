Dallas Wings make major Paige Bueckers announcement about Team USA invite
Soon-to-be second-year guard Paige Bueckers has kept up her busy schedule this offseason, but will still find time to focus on improving as an all-around player
During the Monday before Thanksgiving, the Dallas Wings made a huge announcement concerning Bueckers' offseason, and it certainly is one that, in all likelihood, should make the Wings fanbase excited.
"Paige Bueckers will participate in USA Basketball Women's National Team Training Camp at Duke University," the Wings account tweeted. Let's goooooo PB5."
The full roster regarding who will be participating was also revealed, too.
"Ten players will make their senior national team camp debuts including Lauren Betts, Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers, Veronica Burton, Sonia Citron, Caitlin Clark, Kiki Iriafen, Rickea Jackson, Angel Reese and JuJu Watkins," the Team USA release stated.
Eighteen players will participate in total, including some of the WNBA's biggest stars alongside Bueckers.
The coaching staff also is deep-rooted in excellence, too, which should be a benefit to Bueckers.
"During the 2025 season, [Stephanie] White led the Fever to a franchise-best 24 wins," the release added. "Tibbetts, who made it to the WNBA Finals in 2025 with Phoenix, was the head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s Pan American Games Team that finished third place in 2011. Nakase, the 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year, will make her USA Basketball debut. The first-year head coach helped the Valkyries become the first-ever expansion franchise to make the playoffs in their first season."
The team will be coached by Duke's Kara Lawson, as it'll attempt to narrow down a star-studded roster before the team officially participates.
Training camp will take place in a few weeks time at Duke University, going from December 12-14.
Additional info alongside who Bueckers will be playing with is below.
"The camp will feature 2024 Olympic gold medalists Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young," a statement read. "Dearica Hamby won a 3x3 bronze medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Brionna Jones is a 2022 FIBA World Cup champion, alongside Copper and Gray while Plum (2022, 2018) and Griner (2018, 2014) are two-time World Cup champions. Aliyah Boston, who has represented the USA in various junior and senior competitions and camps, is also expected in Durham."
Overall, this gives Bueckers a unique opportunity to continue to grow professionally as a woman's basketball player will also be in the presence of some of the best players and coaches in the sport. Regardless of how she fairs, this should only give her confidence do not improve her game going into our second WNB season, but also show the WNBA and women's basketball community that she can, and will strive to be the best at her position for years to come.
