Three Wings Games Aren't Like The Others This Season
The Dallas Wings will play 19 of their 22 games at home this season inside the College Park Center in Arlington, but the team will head over to Dallas at the American Airlines Center for the other three home contests.
Several teams around the league end up playing in different arenas from their home base to try and grow the league and go into larger arenas. Here's a look at the three games the Wings will be playing inside the American Airlines Center this season, which is home to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.
Sunday, July 12 vs. Chicago Sky
The first American Airlines Center matchup of the season takes place in the middle of July when Angel Reese and the Sky come to town. Reese and Wings point guard Paige Bueckers are two of the most marketable stars in the league, and now there will be a greater opportunity to see each of them play against the other.
The Wings and Sky were the league's two worst teams last season, so this is a shot at redemption for both Dallas and Chicago in 2026.
Friday, Aug. 7 vs. Golden State Valkyries
Last year's expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, surprised many around the league by making it all the way to the playoffs. In year two, they have a chance to build upon what they had in their first season, and part of that stretch will come with an AAC game against the Wings in early August.
The Valkyries are led by Kayla Thornton, who scored 14 points per game last season, and point guard Veronica Burton, who played in every game and averaged 11.9 points and six assists per game.
Thursday, Aug. 20 vs. Indiana Fever
The final game at the American Airlines Center this season will take place just before the league breaks off for the FIBA World Cup in Europe in early September. Caitlin Clark and the Fever will come to town for a chance to face off against Bueckers and the Wings.
Clark and Bueckers had a rivalry back in their college days, but the two only played against each other once last season after Clark was dealing with a number of injuries. Assuming she's healthy, the Wings and Fever will get a chance to face off against the other in what should be a very exciting game.
