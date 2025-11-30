Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers to participate in new offseason event
Dallas Wings superstar guard Paige Bueckers has made sure to keep herself busy this offseason. The Wings ended their season in early September with just a 10-34 record, and Bueckers still has about another month before she kicks off her first season with the Unrivaled League.
However, Bueckers will partake in a different Dallas basketball league on the last day of November, as she'll be participating in the Wellball VIP league, alongside WNBA Rookie of the Year runner-up Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics.
Wellball VIP is a shooting accuracy game with teams of three, revolving around being non-contact and low stress on the bodies of players. Here's how their website describes it: "Wellball is the pickleball of basketball– a fast, competitive, and skill-based shooting sport where precision beats athleticism... Players face off in head-to-head shooting battles, aiming over The Well, a rim-mounted device that facilitates the flow of the game. No dribbling, no defense – just pure shooting."
The "well" is basically the same kind of thing as a shooting machine, for people who have used one, just without the machine part, as the players have to get their ball and pass it out.
Bueckers and Citron, who finished first and second in this year's WNBA Rookie of the Year voting, will also be joined by Becky Pund. Some of the other teams have former NBA players such as Al Harrington, Monta Ellis, Stephon Marbury, Charlie Villanueva, and Josh Howard.
According to WellBall, Bueckers is the first WNBA player to ever join the league, as Citron was announced shortly after.
"We are honored to announce that Paige Bueckers, 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year and NCAA National Champion, will be participating in the Wellball VIP League event in Dallas," their announcement said. "This is a historic moment, as Paige becomes the first WNBA player to compete in Wellball.
Wellball was built for everyone. It is the purest and most merit based sport in the world, where all that matters is your ability to shoot and where your defense is your offense. No politics. No position. No gender requirements. Shooters shoot.
We are incredibly grateful to have Paige Bueckers join us and showcase what makes Wellball special."
Bueckers should have been the unanimous winner of the Rookie of the Year, but two voters gave their votes to Citron, who didn't have as good of numbers, but her Washington Mystics won a few more games, which makes absolutely no sense for this award voting.
