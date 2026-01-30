WNBA, Dallas Wings Get Big Update on Latest CBA Negotiations
The Dallas Wings and the rest of the WNBA are making progress when it comes to negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement.
According to USA Today reporter Mason Smith, the WNBA and Players Union will meet early next week to learn more about how to come to an agreement ahead of the 2026 season. Los Angeles Sparks point guard Kelsey Plum is optimistic about what will come about in this meeting.
"I think we'll learn a lot from this meeting," Plum said via Smith. "I'm not trying to put it on the meeting, but this is a meeting that I think everyone understands what's at stake. The league has their timelines; we as players understand what's at stake.
"I always come into anything that I do with a great attitude, and I'm gonna see the best in this."
WNBA Could Inch Closer to New CBA
The two sides have not made much progress in negotiations after entering a status quo period earlier this month. This means that the league is not in a lockout, but it is also in need of a new deal before the start of the season in order for games to be played.
The players have been firm in their stance, and New York Liberty guard Tasha Cloud emphasized that.
"We are standing firm in our feet and 10 toes down, there is a reason, and we will not move until y'all move," Cloud said via Smith. "So I'm gonna look directly into the camera too, but we will not (expletive) move until y'all move.
"It would be the worst business decision of any business to not literally pay the players that make your business go. Without us, there is no W season. So if the pressure is on the WNBA, on Cathy (Engelbert), on (NBA commissioner) Adam (Silver), on everyone that is in that front office. Do your job. Negotiate and pay your people, your players, your workers."
The Wings are set to begin their season on May 9 against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
