Jose Fernandez Has High Expectations For Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings have been at the bottom of the barrel in the WNBA for the past two seasons.
That led to Paige Bueckers being the number one overall pick in last year's draft, and the team is going to have a chance to add another top-tier talent in this year's draft as well. Wings head coach Jose Fernandez spoke about being able to turn things around for the Wings very quickly, as early as this season.
“If we can put a really good roster together around the current players that we have, there should be no reason why we’re not a playoff contender,” Fernandez said via WFAA reporter Jonah Javad.
“... I wouldn’t have taken this job if I didn’t think I could be a great change to the organization. They’re going to play with great passion. There’s not going to ever be a reason for anyone to think they didn’t play hard. My expectation in taking this job is to win a championship.”
Jose Fernandez Eyes Championship For Wings
The Wings moved to Dallas from Tulsa a decade ago, and the team has not experienced much playoff success during that time. The fact that he aspires to bring a winning culture to the Wings is a welcome sign that hasn't been seen in over 10 years.
Fernandez knows the key to a championship is building the roster around Bueckers, who already has impressed him in their limited interactions.
"Paige is a relentless worker. She wants to be the best," Fernandez said via Javad. “She’s got one of the best mid-range games in the entire world. A three-level scorer — getting to the rim, mid-range game and also shooting the three."
Bearing a lockout, the Wings will be on the clock with the first pick in the WNBA draft this April after the conclusion of the college basketball season.
