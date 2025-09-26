Paige Bueckers drops hilarious comment on Flau’jae Johnson's prank with Kim Mulkey
Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers isn't afraid to shy away from a good time, even if it doesn't involve her team directly.
With the Wings' offseason already underway, Bueckers has a bit more time on her hands as she rests and recovers from her WNBA No. 1 pick-turned Rookie of the Year breakout season. Although LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson is still attempting to reach a similar stardom level as Bueckers, she does know how to get social media riled up – by the millions.
In a recent video posted to Johnson's Instagram, she got under coach Kim Mulkey's skin in a rather entertaining way, which led to as close to a perfect response from Bueckers as fans would expect to see.
It started with Johnson imitating her coach, garnering immense buzz.
“Kim Mulkey don’t know what she doing, she keep giving practice out,” Johnson wrote in text within the video underneath a caption reading "laugh and scroll."
After the video received the attention it did, Mulkey's zero tolerance for nonsense behavior came to light as the team began preseason workouts ahead of the season getting underway in a little over a month's time.
“We start practice officially on September 23rd," Mulkey said. "I welcome everybody to come watch. “And at the end, when Flau’jae’s having to run a lot of suicides, everybody will know why.”
It's clear Mulkey was not a fan of the way the video was received, despite mixes of positive and negative reactions amongst fans of Johnson, Mulkey, and the Tigers.
Bueckers, meanwhile, praised the situation despite having no involvement whatsoever.
"Dawg," Bueckers commented.
Bueckers did not expand further, instead implying that it was a risky move on Johnson's part to put her coach under unusual, yet humorous, circumstances.
Johnson appeared to complete her suicides successfully, as the pair were later seen having an interaction face-to-face in the interim.
Whether Bueckers will undergo a similar ordeal is unknown, but to suggest she doesn't pay attention to outside noise, regardless of what it may be, is simply untrue.
As of now, the incident has seemed to run its course as of earlier this week with the focus returning to both Johnson and Bueckers' respective teams.
For now, the offseason lies ahead for Bueckers' Wings as they attempt to vastly improve from their 10-win total next spring. If they do, however, it is a far different story.
