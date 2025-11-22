Paige Bueckers keeps up busy schedule with courtside appearance at major NBA game
Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers continues to make her presence known at major sporting events around the country. Whether it's college football, women's college basketball, the NFL, or the NBA, Bueckers appears to find her way around where the action is.
The action continued Wednesday night, as the Dallas Mavericks hosted the New York Knicks in a battle of two teams going in completely different directions.
The Knicks (9-5) edged out a close one against the lowly Mavericks (4-12), 113-111, which saw the game decided in the closing minutes.
Bueckers was courtside, as she has made it a habit to attend as much as she physically can.
Bueckers has continued to evolve personally this offseason, too, which included changing her hairstyle that she rocked while at the game.
READ MORE: Final Pre-Lottery WNBA mock draft has Dallas Wings looking internationally
Bueckers told Glamour Magazine this week that her most recent trip to Madison Reed was spontaneous. After getting her hair done, it was just natural, she said
“It was my first long-term beauty deal and partnership, so it was fun to get into different ways of self-expression, coloring your hair, and showing young girls that you don’t have to fit in one box,” Bueckers said. “You don’t have to just be a basketball player, you can be into beauty and fashion and express yourself in different ways, on and off the court.”
Bueckers said outside of just playing basketball at the highest level of the sport, another one of her passions remains fashion and beauty, and everything that goes around it.
"Definitely through NIL deals and exploring different things. In high school, I would literally just wake up, brush my teeth, put my hair in a ponytail, and call it a day," Bueckers said. "But to be able to find different ways to express myself and have different ways to do my hair, have different ways to do my makeup, have different things that I can wear, I feel like it definitely started and bloomed from these NIL experiences."
As Bueckers' presence continues to grow, she says that she feels she will be more involved in fashion-related activities outside of just basketball-related partnerships and activations geared toward her professional career.
Bueckers recalled how happy she was to partake in photo shoots and things of that sort at a young age.
"The first time I was at a shoot, I had hair and makeup done, which I never had before, and then having a stylist was all brand new to me," Bueckers said. "I feel like that kind of jump-started my interest in trying to find my way through beauty and fashion."
Overall, it's clear that Bueckers continues to be a jack of all trades, regardless of how involved she is throughout the calendar year.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.