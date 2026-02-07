Paige Bueckers' Path in Unrivaled's 1-on-1 Tournament Goes Through Wings Teammate
The Unrivaled League announced the bracket for the 1-on-1 Tournament on Saturday morning. And Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers will have to go through a lot of familiar faces if she wants to win.
Unrivaled mostly split them up by positions and skill set to make it a little more fair, but in her first matchup, Paige Bueckers will have to go through her Breeze teammate, Kate Martin, in the 1/8 matchup. Assuming Bueckers wins that, she'll face the winner of the 4/5 matchup: Arike Ogunbowale vs. Brittney Sykes.
The other side of the bracket makes things interesting, as Unrivaled MVP favorite Chelsea Gray is the 2 seed and Jackie Young is the 3 seed. That's some incredibly tough competition.
Bueckers will be the prohibitive favorite in the tournament for Pod B, which starts on February 11th. This specific matchup will be at 8 pm. Kate Martin did not seem thrilled with her first-round matchup, as many people wouldn't be. Bueckers is the toughest possible matchup to get.
There will be an entirely new winner this year. Napheesa Collier took home the win last year, but she's missing the season due to ankle injuries, which will allow someone else to take home the crown, and the $200,00 grand prize. The other finalist and semifinalists will receive smaller awards, but $200,000 is nearly as much as Bueckers' entire rookie scale contract in the WNBA.
Each 1-on-1 game is a first to 11, or whoever is leading after 10 minutes, whichever comes first, and it's a 7-second shot clock to keep the pace high. Games are scheduled for every 15 minutes in this format, and the 1-on-1 Tournament is their version of All-Star Weekend.
Paige Bueckers Looking for One More Big Spotlight
Paige Bueckers has been sensational this year, averaging 25.0 PPG, 6.7 APG, and 6.0 RPG, which is third in the league for scoring, while being tied for first in assists. She's already won the first Free Throw Challenge, and there will be another challenge for it. She now has a chance to add $200,000, and some would argue her as the favorite to win this whole thing.
Bueckers is an incredible 1-on-1 scorer. Her coaches often want her to hunt her shot more because of how skilled she is at it, but she likes getting her teammates involved. There will be no teammates this time around.
