Instant Trade Grades After Mavericks Send Anthony Davis to Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks are turning a new leaf after trading Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards.

With the deal being finalized, the Mavericks will send Davis, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round picks and three second-rounders.

The MavericksGameday staff compiled their grades for the trade.

Grade: A-

This is a much better package than I was anticipating in return for Anthony Davis. Even if the 2026 first is going to be in the late 20s because of how good the Thunder are, it's still another stab in a really talented draft class. They also get off a few other bad contracts in Jaden Hardy and D'Angelo Russell, while getting back a lot of expiring contracts. And AJ Johnson was just a first-round pick.

It helps clear the books, gets them some more draft capital, and helps fans move on from the Luka Doncic trade. Would I have preferred a better first-round pick in the future than the Warriors' one? Yeah, but still a solid package overall. It's not going to make up for losing Doncic, nothing ever will, but this is still better than expected.

Anthony Davis only played in 29 games in a Mavericks uniform. At least they were able to get SOME value, but you have to separate it from the Doncic trade. — Austin Veazey

Grade: D-

The deal itself is fine as is because the team accomplishes some goals in moving towards the future by getting off of Davis' contract, but they don't get a whole lot in return here.

All of the players in the deal likely won't amount to much with the Mavs. The best player the Mavs could work with in this deal is Johnson, but he has not seen much action in two spots already in his career. Dallas could be different, but early returns have suggested that he may end up as a bust.

On top of that, the draft capital is not intriguing either. The first-round pick they get this year belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder, so it will be towards the end of the round, likely No. 30. The 2030 Golden State Warriors pick may be the best asset they get out of this trade, but it won't be conveyed for a long time.

It's a nothing-burger package, in my opinion. The fact that this move had to be made though is why it escapes getting a failing grade from me. — Jeremy Brener

