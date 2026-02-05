Wings Star Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend Projected as No. 1 Pick
It's never too early to start getting excited about the WNBA Draft, especially this year's.
The Dallas Wings own the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft once again, the same position it held this past season. They will now have a chance to give guard Paige Bueckers the help she needs. One WNBA analyst, Chelsea Leite, offered her clear top choice.
It's none other than UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd.
Could Ex-UConn Star Paige Bueckers Reunite With Azzi Fudd in Dallas?
"A sharp-shooting, fast, two-way guard like Azzi Fudd is an excellent pick-up for any WNBA team," Leite wrote, per SB Nation. "She helped her UConn Huskies to a 2025 NCAA Championship alongside Bueckers, and is now leading the current team in an attempt to repeat. The No. 1 UConn Huskies are currently undefeated on the season, with Fudd averaging 17.1 points in just 28.4 minutes per game."
Better yet, Leite threw a compliment toward Fudd that Bueckers will more than likely appreciate as she coined her "the best guard option in the draft," while also expanding ways to get Bueckers out in space.
Speaking of the Huskies, Bueckers recently told reporters that when comparing this year's current team and this past year's, she preferred her final collegiate season with Fudd.
So, on some level, Bueckers wants to play with her girlfriend again. But, even if she doesn't, there are other options as Leite notes.
Who Else Could Paige Bueckers Play With This Season?
Another intriguing option is center Awa Fam from Spain, whose ceiling is limitless at only 19 years old. Leite described her, unlike Fudd, as a "do it all" type of player, which would largely make Bueckers' extensive presence of always being the superstar a little bit more balanced.
Regardless of which direction the Wings decide to take this spring, it's an important draft that could immediately measure whether new coach Jose Fernandez is set up for success in his first season.
Even though Bueckers won the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, it resulted in minimal improvement for the Wings as they opted to clean house following a 10-win season. But Dallas is still putting its trust in Bueckers to lead it into a new generation of league stardom. It's clear she's doing it already, but questions still loom about when things might turn for the better.
Nonetheless, though, a Bueckers-Fudd combo would send massive buzz throughout the league, which could easily see the Wings become a must-see TV juggernaut this season.
