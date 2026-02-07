Paige Bueckers, Breeze BC Lose Tough Game in Unrivaled Action to Hive

Paige Bueckers with 20+ PTS in 7 straight games🔥



🏀Feb 6 vs Hive: 28 PTS

🏀Feb 1 vs Rose: 32 PTS

🏀Jan 30 vs Phantom: 23 PTS

🏀Jan 26 vs Laces: 22 PTS

🏀Jan 24 vs Lunar Owls: 28 PTS

🏀Jan 19 vs Mist: 37 PTS

🏀Jan 17 vs Vinyl: 25 PTS pic.twitter.com/xkG0RZTj98