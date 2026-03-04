WNBA Star Paige Bueckers Shares Realization About Leadership vs. Self-Accountability

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has spent her first off-season balancing being a professional athlete in the Unrivaled league while immersing herself in other non-basketball activities in the hopes to continue to grow her brand, social media presence, and reputation as a celebrity.

In doing so, Bueckers was recently asked how she balances everything alongside her major internal goals as her career progresses.

In short, Bueckers said she knows what she has been able to do to better herself. Now it's about being a voice for others while on the court.

"Growing as a leader and finding how to use my voice," Bueckers told reporters via The Ballers Magazine. "I’ve always been a person who wants to please everyone. Make sure everybody’s happy, this, that, and the third, but I think learning how to hold people accountable while also holding myself accountable, taking responsibility for the team."

Paige Bueckers Shares One of Biggest Long-Term Individual Goals

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With those goals in mind, Bueckers said she wants to be more than just an individual star. She wants to get to know everyone she plays with and have them feel like they're just as much a part of the team as she is, even if she is the main piece, no matter who the opponent is.

"Really knowing how to talk to each individual, building those relationships, so I’m able to do that," Bueckers said. "I’ve grown a lot in that and being able to be comfortable using my voice, and coach [Noelle Quinn] has done a great job of helping me do that and giving me the floor to do that. So I think definitely growing as a leader."

Bueckers said time is on her side, especially being so young and her career with much more to prove

"I still have so much room to improve, and I still have so much room to grow," Bueckers said. "I get super hard on myself a lot of times, just because I expect perfection out of myself & I prepare that way."

Bueckers' Breeze BC team saw their season come to a close Monday night, falling to the Mist, 73-69, as it was Bueckers' first Unrivaled season of her career thus far.

Breeze BC finished the year 6-8, losing three of its final five games, including the semifinal loss to the Mist. It was the second time that the two teams had played each other in nine days, as the Mist won the Feb. 23 matchup 95-70.