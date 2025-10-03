Angel Reese sounds off on Paige Bueckers after huge WNBA rookie year
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has made her feelings known toward soon-to-be second-year Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers, fresh off a WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, was sent high praise from Reese during a recent edition of Reese's podcast "Unapologetically Angel."
Although Reese didn't have Bueckers on the show, Reese took a moment to congratulate Bueckers on a great season and wish her the best of luck moving forward in Dallas.
Angel Reese Sends Love To Paige Bueckers
“That’s my dog," Reese said. "I love Paige. I’m really happy to also see her grow. She did a lot of great things in the league this year.”
Bueckers has yet to acknowledge Reese on social media, but given how Bueckers handles social media and her regular dealings with reporters, it would be hard-pressed for her not to see it.
Reese's words of encouragement should be a sign of things to come for Bueckers, however. The Wings are currently undergoing coaching changes after dismissing Chris Koclanes following a 10-win season in Bueckers' rookie year. General manager Curt Miller told the Dallas Morning News that he's excited to see Bueckers' progression in her second season, regardless of the circumstances the team currently faces.
"[Leading] a franchise that has to build themselves back up is really part of what [Paige] is motivated to do," Miller said. "It's part of her legacy now."
Bueckers sees it herself. Following the season, she took to social media to thank the fanbase for consistent support even through several long losing skids, reassuring Wings supporters that last-place finishes would not be the norm.
Paige Bueckers Stays Positive Through Dallas Wings' Rebuild
"Process over results. Unconditional joy and gratitude, so much to be thankful for. Love my squad, they all deserve Teammates of the Year in my book, nothing is possible without them🤞🏼Now let’s keep on keeping on. Go wings!" Bueckers wrote.
The post currently has over half a million likes despite being nearly a month old. Bueckers gave Wings fans much to cheer about despite the losses continuing to pile up. Bueckers followed the footsteps of Cooper Flagg, who was also drafted No. 1 overall by the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. Therefore, new eras are taking shape for both franchises, which allows fans who are on the fence about how much support they should give each year to make a decision as to whether they are all-in or not.
Nonetheless, Bueckers has begun to build a foundation for her career, and league stars like Reese are seeing it, too.
