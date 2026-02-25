Panini’s Ballpark Stars Signatures in 2026 Donruss Baseball (launching April 29) taps into one of the hobby’s most enduring traditions: the ceremonial first pitch. The checklist centers on three of Panini’s top basketball exclusives, including Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and V.J. Edgecombe, each captured at the moment where hardwood stardom met a major league diamond.

It’s a modern take on a concept that has previously turned presidents, musicians and pop-culture icons into unlikely baseball card stars.

Caitlin Clark: From Iowa Phenom to WNBA Box-Office Force

Clark’s appearance traces to her 2023 first pitch for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs at Principal Park, a fitting stage for the most influential athlete in Iowa sports history.

At the University of Iowa, she became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, leading the Hawkeyes to consecutive national title games while transforming women’s college basketball into appointment viewing. Her logo-range shooting, triple-double production and high-tempo style carried directly into the pros, where she quickly became the face of the Indiana Fever and a driving force in record attendance and television ratings.

Her Donruss card captures that rare crossover appeal—a player who could headline a baseball stadium appearance before her WNBA career even began.

Paige Bueckers: UConn Legend and the Face of Dallas Basketball

Bueckers’ card is tied to her 2025 first pitch at Globe Life Field, delivered shortly after arriving as the No. 1 overall pick of the Dallas Wings.

Her UConn career produced one of the most decorated resumes of the era. She became the first freshman to win the Naismith National Player of the Year, overcame major injuries that only expanded her national profile, and returned to lead the Huskies back into championship contention. Built on efficiency, vision and late-game shot-making, her game translated immediately to the WNBA, where she stepped in as both a franchise cornerstone and marketing centerpiece.

Having played multiple baseball positions growing up, her smooth strike in Arlington added authenticity to a crossover moment that collectors tend to embrace.

V.J. Edgecombe: A Rising NBA Star in Philadelphia

Edgecombe’s Ballpark Stars card stems from his August 29, 2025 first pitch at Citizens Bank Park, shortly after becoming a first-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bahamian guard emerged at Baylor as one of the most explosive prospects in the country, combining elite athleticism with two-way impact and highlight-level scoring. His rapid rise made him a foundational piece for a youth-driven roster and one of Panini’s key NBA exclusives.

Like many elite basketball players, his comfort on the mound came from a childhood that included time at second base and in the outfield—another thread connecting multi-sport development to modern cardboard.

Presidents, Pop Culture and First-Pitch Card History

Long before crossover athletes, the first pitch had already found its way into packs. 2002 Topps American Pie featured Presidential First Pitch relics pairing 16 commanders-in-chief—from William Howard Taft to Bill Clinton—with stadium-seat pieces. 2011 Topps Opening Day later turned those appearances into an accessible insert set with names such as Barack Obama, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.

In recent years, Topps expanded the concept into full pop-culture territory. Musicians, actors and cultural figures, including Jack White and 50 Cent to Stan Lee and Metallica, have appeared in First Pitch inserts and autograph versions, with modern releases adding Tony Hawk, Jesse Eisenberg, Mannie Fresh and Olympic athletes as chase cards.

Why Ballpark Stars Works Now

Clark, Bueckers and Edgecombe represent the next step in that evolution. They aren’t ceremonial guests; they are active stars bringing WNBA and NBA fan bases into a baseball product.