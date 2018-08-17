WWE's Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews hosted a meet-and-greet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The venue will host NXT TakeOver on Saturday.

O'Neil asked one fan whether she planned on attending the event. When she told him she wanted to, but couldn't afford to do so, O'Neil pulled out his wallet, and handed her a $100 bill.

The fan said on Facebook that at first she couldn't believe what O'Neil was doing, but expressed gratitude for the good deed on Facebook. O'Neil shared his thoughts surrounding the act on Twitter.

Every once in awhile We meet people&something inside of us says this person needs someone to be a gift to them....Today I was glad to be the vessel to provide the Gift of @WWE @WWENXT #TakeoverBrooklyn to this young lady. Didn’t know all of her backstory but felt good Vibes❤️ pic.twitter.com/cMN43SmHxC — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 16, 2018

