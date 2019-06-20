Nikki Bella Spoiled the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale for Daniel Bryan

That’s just cold. 

By Dan Gartland
June 20, 2019

Daniel Bryan probably has a serious problem with his sister-in-law, Nikki Bella. 

Nikki and her sister Brie were on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday and the conversation turned to Game of Thrones. Nikki revealed that she had managed to spoil the shocking finish to the series to Bryan, who was “very sad” to have it ruined for him, according to Brie. 

“He read the books like 20 or 30 years ago,” Nikki said of the 38-year-old Bryan. “When the show came around he was so invested and he would tell us what [the showrunners] would do differently. We were in Napa Valley, getting ready to party and I said something like ‘Bryan, can you believe who’s sitting on the throne?’ He’s like, ‘What?’ and I’m like ‘Oh, Jon Snow, he put a dagger in the Queen of Dragons’ heart.’ And he looked at me like he wanted to cry.”

Nikki—who also spoiled the finish for her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev—tried to argue that she was well within her rights to discuss the end of the series with Bryan. 

“If you didn’t watch the finale when the finale aired, that’s your fault,” Nikki asserted. 

But where was Bryan when the finale aired? Wrestling a match at “Money in the Bank” in Hartford. He’s a busy guy, you have to give him time to catch up!

