Ohio State to hire Ryan Day as quarterbacks coach

Ohio State is expected to add Ryan Day to its coaching staff as quarterbacks coach, according to a source. He’ll replace Tim Beck, who is leaving for the University of Texas.

Day comes from the San Francisco 49ers, where he worked as quarterbacks coach with his mentor and former college coach Chip Kelly. Day also worked for Kelly in Philadelphia during the 2015 season.

Day brings extensive experience in the college game, as he went to the NFL after a successful two-year stint as Boston College’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. While at Boston College, he oversaw the successful transition of graduate transfer Tyler Murphy, a dual-threat quarterback, in 2014. In 2013, BC tailback Andre Williams ran for 2,177 yards and emerged as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Day served as the Temple offensive coordinator in 2012.

In college at the University of New Hampshire, Day started for three seasons. He played under Kelly, who was UNH’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Day finished his career with school records in completion percentage and touchdown passes. Day also coached tight ends for Kelly at UNH after graduating.

Day has strong ties to Urban Meyer, as he served as a graduate assistant for Meyer at the University of Florida in 2005.