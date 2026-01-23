Claim DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Rockets vs Pistons Showdown To Win $300 Bonus Bets
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Friday's Rockets vs Pistons matchup. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion provides excellent value for betting on this Eastern Conference clash. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available Jan. 23.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Rockets vs Pistons
This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate the welcome bonus. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market. If your bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5, select your bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings will give you 12 $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours in the event of technical difficulties, plus you keep your winnings from the $5 bet.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus, which expires seven days from issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Pistons to cover the spread against Houston and win, you receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. If the Pistons fail to cover, you only lose your initial $5 wager and receive no bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Friday's game
Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before the Rockets visit Detroit:
- Register by tapping the link in this article to create your DraftKings Sportsbook account and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 bet on any Rockets vs Pistons market or other sporting event available on the platform.
- Collect your $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a winner.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into this leading sportsbook.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Regular users can find profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and other valuable promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing offers help enhance your betting experience throughout the NBA season and other major sporting events.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
