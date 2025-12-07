DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 for Texans vs Chiefs
The DraftKings promo code offer delivers $300 in bonus bets when you wager just $5 on Sunday's Texans vs Chiefs matchup. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus for new Missouri customers. The Chiefs (6-6) desperately need wins to keep their playoff streak alive when they host the surging Texans (7-5) on Dec. 7. New users can explore this offer alongside other Missouri sportsbook promos available for this crucial AFC showdown.
DraftKings Missouri promo code delivers instant bonus bets
This DraftKings Missouri promo code offer requires no promotional code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place their first $5 wager on any market. Whether you back the Chiefs to bounce back from their struggles or support the Texans' four-game winning streak, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets instantly regardless of your bet's outcome.
The bonus structure includes several important terms:
- Minimum $5 first bet required on any sports market.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.
- Stake amount is removed from any bonus bet payouts.
- One-time offer limited to new Missouri customers only.
If you bet $5 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $300 bonus. Should your Texans moneyline bet lose, you still get the full $300 bonus to use on future wagers. This DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer provides excellent value for betting on this pivotal December matchup.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in Missouri.
How to claim your DraftKings Missouri new-user promo
Claiming this Missouri promo code for DraftKings requires just a few simple steps before Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff. Follow this straightforward process to secure your bonus bets:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your new account.
- Complete the registration process with your personal information and identity verification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method.
- Place your initial $5 wager on the Texans vs Chiefs game or any other sports market.
- Receive your $300 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose.
No promotional code is needed to activate this welcome offer for new Missouri customers. The bonus bets arrive in your account as twelve separate $25 credits, giving you flexibility to spread your action across multiple games. For more detailed information about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Missouri promo codes for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers complement the new customer welcome bonus and provide continued value for active bettors in Missouri.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors
Already have a DraftKings Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.