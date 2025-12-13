DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs
New Missouri bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $300 in bonus bets when they wager on the Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs matchup on Sunday, Dec. 14. No DraftKings promo code is required to secure this $300 welcome bonus for new customers looking to bet on this crucial AFC West showdown. With Kansas City's playoff hopes hanging in the balance and the Chargers seeking to deal a potential knockout blow to their division rivals, this game presents an ideal opportunity to explore Missouri sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer delivers instant bonus bets for Chiefs vs Chargers
The DraftKings Missouri promo code offer provides new customers with $300 in bonus bets after placing their first $5 wager. No code is required to activate this DraftKings Missouri new-user promo, making it simple for bettors to claim their bonus while wagering on Saturday's pivotal matchup. Whether you back the Chiefs to keep their slim playoff hopes alive or support the Chargers to potentially eliminate their division rivals, you'll receive your bonus bets regardless of the outcome.
Key terms for this Missouri promo code for DraftKings include:
- Minimum $5 first bet required on any market.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in potential payouts.
- Available only to new Missouri customers.
- Offer expires Jan. 4, 2026 at 11:59 PM CST.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and they win, you keep your original stake plus winnings while still receiving the $300 bonus. If Kansas City fails to cover, you'll still get the full $300 in bonus bets to use on future games. This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in Missouri.
How to claim your DraftKings Missouri promo codes bonus
Claiming your DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri promo code bonus takes just minutes before Saturday's kickoff. Follow these steps to secure your $300 in bonus bets for the Chargers vs Chiefs game:
- Register for a new DraftKings account using your Missouri location.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your account.
- Place your first $5 wager on any Chargers vs Chiefs betting market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of your bet's outcome.
The registration process requires basic personal information and identity verification to ensure compliance with Missouri regulations. Once your account is active, you can explore various betting options for this AFC West clash, from point spreads to player props. For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
Beyond this new customer offer, DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout the NFL season. These include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that can enhance your betting experience. Current customers can find these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where fresh opportunities are updated regularly to complement major games like this Chiefs vs Chargers showdown.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.