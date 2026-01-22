DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Lakers vs Clippers

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Thursday's Lakers vs Clippers showdown. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion is perfect for this Los Angeles rivalry game on Jan. 22. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before tip-off.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Lakers vs Clippers betting

This welcome offer requires no DraftKings promo code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market. If your bet wins, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $300 in bonus bets.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying bet.

Winning bets trigger 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, delivered within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and the stake is not included in winnings.

You keep your original winnings from the $5 qualifying wager.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Lakers to cover the spread against the Clippers and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Lakers fail to cover, you only lose your $5 stake and receive no bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Thursday's game

Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to begin betting on Lakers vs Clippers:

Register by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet. Place a qualifying $5 bet on any Lakers vs Clippers market or other sports event. If your wager wins, receive $300 in bonus bets and withdraw your original winnings.

Learn more about this operator in our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome bonus, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the sports calendar. Current users can discover these ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings mobile app, where daily and weekly offers are updated frequently.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.