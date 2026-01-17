DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for NFL Divisional Round Saturday

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets for NFL Divisional Round Saturday action. This welcome promotion allows bettors to wager $5 on Saturday's playoff games and receive $300 in bonus bets if their initial wager wins. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and explore the latest sportsbook promos available for Jan. 17.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NFL Divisional Round Saturday

This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code to activate and provides substantial value for new customers. Bettors must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market to activate the promotion. If the initial wager wins, DraftKings awards 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus betting credits.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Minimum deposit and bet of $5 required to qualify.

Bonus bets are issued instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.

Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.

All bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Buffalo Bills to cover the spread against the Denver Broncos and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if the Bills fail to cover, you'll only lose your initial $5 wager. The same applies to betting on the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's other Divisional Round matchup.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Saturday's NFL games

Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for NFL Divisional Round Saturday:

Register by tapping the link in this article to create your DraftKings account and verify your identity. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Saturday's playoff games. If your wager wins, receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings from the $5 bet.

For more detailed information about this sportsbook, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional opportunities and betting enhancements. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing offers complement the new-user welcome promotion and provide continued value for active bettors throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.