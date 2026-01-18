DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for NFL Divisional Round Sunday
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets for NFL Divisional Round Sunday. This promotion allows bettors to wager on exciting matchups like Patriots vs. Texans or Rams vs. Bears on Jan. 18. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NFL Divisional Round betting
This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate the bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any NFL Divisional Round game. If the $5 bet wins, DraftKings awards 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus betting credits.
Key terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo include:
- Bonus bets are delivered instantly or within 72 hours of a winning wager.
- The original $5 stake is not included in bonus bet winnings.
- All bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
- Winners keep their original $5 bet winnings plus receive the bonus bets.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to beat the Texans at +150 odds and win, you would receive $7.50 in cash winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Patriots lose, you only lose your original $5 wager with no bonus bets awarded. The same applies to betting on the Rams vs. Bears Sunday night matchup.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code bonus for Sunday's games
Follow these simple steps to secure your promo code for DraftKings and start betting on NFL Divisional Round action:
- Register by tapping the link in this article to create your DraftKings Sportsbook account with required personal information and identity verification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using popular payment methods like PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet options.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Divisional Round market, including Patriots vs. Texans or Rams vs. Bears.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets automatically credited to your account for future wagering opportunities.
For more detailed information about terms and features, read our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides valuable promotions beyond this new-user welcome offer for both new and existing customers. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and bonuses often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, same-game parlay insurance, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.