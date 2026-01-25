DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. This bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion is perfect for Sunday's showdown. Take advantage of this welcome offer and other sportsbook promos available Jan. 25.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Rams vs. Seahawks

This DraftKings new-user promo delivers $300 in bonus bets when your qualifying $5 wager wins. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first bet on any market.

The terms and conditions for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer include:

Make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.

If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings will provide 12 $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance and the stake is not included in winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to cover the spread against Seattle and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if Los Angeles fails to cover, you'll only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the promo code for DraftKings Rams vs. Seahawks offer

Follow these steps to secure this DraftKings promo codes offer before the NFC Championship Game:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method. Place a $5 qualifying bet on any Rams vs. Seahawks market or other sports event. If your wager wins, receive $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days.

For more information about this sportsbook, read our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promo offers for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special game-specific promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for the NFC Championship Game and other major sporting events throughout the year.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.