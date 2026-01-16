Score Big With DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Divisional Round Weekend

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins during NFL Divisional Round weekend. This exciting promotion allows bettors to wager on thrilling playoff matchups while taking advantage of valuable sportsbook promos available Friday, Jan. 16.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NFL Divisional Round betting

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers to access this welcome offer. Bettors must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the promotion.

If your $5 wager on NFL Divisional Round games wins, DraftKings will award you 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus betting credits. You'll receive these bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur, plus you keep your original winnings from the $5 bet.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.

Only winning $5 qualifying bets trigger the bonus bet reward.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Denver Broncos to beat the Buffalo Bills and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if the Broncos lose, you won't receive the bonus bets but can try again with another qualifying wager.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for NFL playoff betting

Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for NFL Divisional Round weekend:

Register by tapping the link in this article to create your DraftKings Sportsbook account and enter your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Divisional Round game or other sports market. If your bet wins, collect your original winnings and receive $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides valuable promotions beyond this new-user welcome offer for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL playoffs.

Current DraftKings users can discover these ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced odds on popular bets, cashback opportunities, and exclusive playoff-themed promotions that complement your NFL Divisional Round wagering strategy.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.