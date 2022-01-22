Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 963 yards on 207 attempts (56.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
- He also averages 8.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 499 times this season, and he's taken 207 of those attempts (41.5%).
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Mitchell finished with zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Packers, 80.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.
- The Packers give up 109.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
- Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, Mitchell rushed 27 times for 96 yards and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 300 yards (100.0 per game) on 69 carries with one touchdown.
- Mitchell has also caught three passes for 0 yards (0.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
207
41.5%
963
5
21
35.6%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
59
11.8%
365
8
14
23.7%
6.2
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
15.8%
294
2
9
15.3%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
7.6%
168
1
4
6.8%
4.4
