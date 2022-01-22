Skip to main content
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Elijah Mitchell, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on FOX. The NFC Divisional round will see Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 963 yards on 207 attempts (56.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 8.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 499 times this season, and he's taken 207 of those attempts (41.5%).
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Mitchell finished with zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Packers, 80.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.
  • The Packers give up 109.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
  • Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, Mitchell rushed 27 times for 96 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 300 yards (100.0 per game) on 69 carries with one touchdown.
  • Mitchell has also caught three passes for 0 yards (0.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

207

41.5%

963

5

21

35.6%

4.7

Deebo Samuel

59

11.8%

365

8

14

23.7%

6.2

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

15.8%

294

2

9

15.3%

3.7

Trey Lance

38

7.6%

168

1

4

6.8%

4.4

