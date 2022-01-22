Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Elijah Mitchell, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on FOX. The NFC Divisional round will see Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 963 yards on 207 attempts (56.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

He also averages 8.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 499 times this season, and he's taken 207 of those attempts (41.5%).

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Mitchell finished with zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Packers, 80.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.

The Packers give up 109.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.

Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, Mitchell rushed 27 times for 96 yards and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 300 yards (100.0 per game) on 69 carries with one touchdown.

Mitchell has also caught three passes for 0 yards (0.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 207 41.5% 963 5 21 35.6% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 59 11.8% 365 8 14 23.7% 6.2 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 15.8% 294 2 9 15.3% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 7.6% 168 1 4 6.8% 4.4

