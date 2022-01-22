Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Divisional round will include a Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

Odds for Packers vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in seven of 17 games this season.

So far this season, 52.6% of San Francisco's games (10/19) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.6, is 4.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 43.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 47.0, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 47.5.

The 47.5 over/under in this game is 0.8 points above the 46.7 average total in 49ers games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has 12 wins against the spread in 17 games this season.

The Packers are 6-2 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.

Green Bay has gone over the point total in 47.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Packers average 26.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the 49ers give up per matchup (21.5).

When Green Bay records more than 21.5 points, it is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Packers collect 55.6 more yards per game (365.6) than the 49ers give up per matchup (310.0).

Green Bay is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall when the team picks up over 310.0 yards.

The Packers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven fewer than the 49ers have forced (20).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played 17 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This year, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).

The 49ers rack up 3.3 more points per game (25.1) than the Packers allow (21.8).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers average 47.5 more yards per game (375.7) than the Packers give up (328.2).

In games that San Francisco picks up more than 328.2 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 26 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 8-0 overall, and 7-1 against the spread, at home.

As 5-point favorites or greater at home, the Packers are 5-1 ATS.

Green Bay has hit the over in four of eight home games this season.

The average total in Packers home games this season is 46.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

This season in away games, San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as 5-point underdogs or more away from home.

This season, in nine road games, San Francisco has gone over the total four times.

The average total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

