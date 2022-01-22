Skip to main content
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Divisional round will include a Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

Odds for Packers vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in seven of 17 games this season.
  • So far this season, 52.6% of San Francisco's games (10/19) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.6, is 4.1 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 43.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Packers games this season is 47.0, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 47.5.
  • The 47.5 over/under in this game is 0.8 points above the 46.7 average total in 49ers games this season.
  • Green Bay has 12 wins against the spread in 17 games this season.
  • The Packers are 6-2 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.
  • Green Bay has gone over the point total in 47.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).
  • The Packers average 26.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the 49ers give up per matchup (21.5).
  • When Green Bay records more than 21.5 points, it is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
  • The Packers collect 55.6 more yards per game (365.6) than the 49ers give up per matchup (310.0).
  • Green Bay is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall when the team picks up over 310.0 yards.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven fewer than the 49ers have forced (20).
  • San Francisco has played 17 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • This year, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).
  • The 49ers rack up 3.3 more points per game (25.1) than the Packers allow (21.8).
  • San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.
  • The 49ers average 47.5 more yards per game (375.7) than the Packers give up (328.2).
  • In games that San Francisco picks up more than 328.2 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.
  • The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 26 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 8-0 overall, and 7-1 against the spread, at home.
  • As 5-point favorites or greater at home, the Packers are 5-1 ATS.
  • Green Bay has hit the over in four of eight home games this season.
  • The average total in Packers home games this season is 46.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
  • This season in away games, San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as 5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • This season, in nine road games, San Francisco has gone over the total four times.
  • The average total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

