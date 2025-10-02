49ers vs. Rams Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 5
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have put together some big offensive showings in the 2025 season, and they’ll look to keep that going in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
The Rams are home favorites in this game with the total set at 46.5 — a sign that oddsmakers expect plenty of scoring in this NFC West battle.
So, why don’t we bet on some anytime touchdown scorers?
Even with a ton of injuries on the San Francisco side, there are still stars like Puka Nacua, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams to consider on Thursday night.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer props for the first game in Week 5.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for 49ers vs. Rams
- Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-115)
- Puka Nacua Anytime TD (-105)
- Davante Adams Anytime TD (+110)
Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-115)
The 49ers will likely rely heavily on CMC in Week 5, as he’s carried the ball 17 or more times in three of his four games and has been involved a ton in the passing game.
So far this season, CMC has 31, 19, 27 and 23 touches in his four games, and he’s found the end zone twice (both through the air).
I like this matchup for him against a Rams defense that ranks 18th in the NFL in EPA/Rush. McCaffrey should have a big role in the passing game as well, as he’s racked up 43 targets and 31 receptions in four weeks.
With so many 49ers offensive players banged up, CMC is far and away the safest pick to score in Week 5.
Puka Nacua Anytime TD (-105)
Puka Nacua leads the NFL in receptions and receiving yards through the first four weeks of the season, and Matthew Stafford has targeted his star receiver a whopping 50 times.
Nacua found the end zone on the ground in Week 2 (he had a 45-yard rushing score), and he made his first touchdown catch of the season in Week 5.
After receiving 15 targets in back-to-back weeks, Nacua is a must-bet in this game given his role in the Los Angeles offense.
Davante Adams Anytime TD (+110)
This season, only one receiver – Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown – has more targets in the red zone than Los Angeles star Davante Adams.
Adams has been targeted nine times inside the 20-yard line and six times inside the 10-yard line, making him an elite bet when it comes to the anytime touchdown scorer market.
Adams has found the end zone in each of the last three weeks, and Stafford has targeted him eight or more times in three of his four games.
Given his usage in the red zone, Adams is a great bet at plus money against a 49ers team that may sell out to slow down Nacua in Week 5.
