Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford Injuries Tank Mavericks' NBA Playoff Odds
The Dallas Mavericks can't catch a break injury wise, and it's hurt them in the futures market.
With Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell all hurt -- leaving Dallas without a true center -- the Mavericks have hit a new low when it comes to their odds to make the playoffs this season.
Dallas Mavericks' NBA Playoff Odds
The Mavericks are +105 at DraftKings Sportsbook to make the playoffs at the All-Star break, a shocking development after Dallas was favored to make the playoffs and in the top six in the odds to win the NBA Finals for most of the regular season.
With Davis, Lively II, Gafford and Powell all out, the Mavericks have a lack of interior defense, and the Davis injury significantly hampers the Dallas offense around Kyrie Irving.
While the Mavericks planned on bolstering their defense while adding an All-NBA player in Davis in the Luka Doncic trade, they are now fighting for their playoff lives in the Western Conference.
Dallas is just three games clear of the No. 11 seed (the Phoenix Suns) and two games back of the No. 6 seed (the Los Angeles Clippers). Based on these odds, it seems that oddsmakers are expecting the Mavericks to end up in the play-in tournament and outside of the top-six in the West.
For comparison, the No. 10-seeded Golden State Warriors (-140 to make the playoffs) have better odds to reach the playoffs than Dallas at this point in the season.
Until Davis returns, Kyrie Irving will have a huge nightly burden on the offensive end of the floor for Dallas. In addition to that, the Mavericks will need one of their centers to get healthy if they want to compete with some of the best bigs in the NBA down the stretch of the regular season.
