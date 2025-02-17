Jimmy Butler Trade Has Skyrocketed Warriors Playoff Odds at All-Star Break
At the trade deadline in the 2024-25 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors made a blockbuster move, trading for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler in a deal with the Miami Heat.
Butler, who led Miami to the Finals twice during his time with the franchise, has immediately helped Golden State, leading it to a 3-1 record in four games with the franchise.
As a result, the Warriors have jumped into the No. 10 seed (the final play-in tournament spot) in the Western Conference. With the Warriors trending upward, oddsmakers have shifted their odds to make the playoffs in the 2024-25 season.
Warriors' Odds to Make the Playoffs
Golden State is currently -140 at DraftKings Sportsbook to make the playoffs after sitting at plus money in that market prior to the Butler trade.
There’s no doubt that Butler raises Golden State’s ceiling since he gives the franchise another player that can create offense for himself while also setting up two-time league MVP Steph Curry.
The Warriors also could get another key piece of their roster back after the All-Star break as forward Jonathan Kuminga has been out with an ankle injury. Oddsmakers appear to be buying the new-look Warriors in a loaded Western Conference, especially since the No. 6 seed isn’t out of the question.
Golden State is just 3.5 games back of the No. 6 seed in the West (where it would avoid the play-in tournament), and it’s 1.5 games back of the No. 8 seed. Finishing in the top eight in the regular season would be huge, as it would give Golden State two chances to win one play-in tournament game to reach the final playoff field.
Warriors' Odds to Win the NBA Finals
On Sunday night during the All-Star Game festivities, Warriors forward Draymond Green claimed that the team would win the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season.
Golden State is currently tied for the seventh-best odds to win the title (+3000) despite sitting in the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. It’ll be interesting to see if Green, Curry and Butler can make a huge push after the All-Star break to position themselves for a title run.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.