Is Anthony Richardson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Colts)
The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out quarterback Anthony Richardson for their regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Richardson is dealing with a back injury that reportedly made it tough for him to walk. He also missed the Colts’ Week 17 game against the New York Giants. Indianapolis dropped that game, ending its chances of making the playoffs in the process.
The Colts will start backup Joe Flacco in Richardson’s place, and there has been some movement in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for this matchup now that the second-year signal-caller is out.
After opening as 4.5-point home favorites against the Jaguars, the Colts are favored by just three points with Flacco expected to start.
This game doesn’t mean much for either squad, as a loss will only improve the draft position for either team for the 2025 NFL Draft. Indy cannot make the playoffs at 7-9, and the Jaguars have long been eliminated from postseason contention.
Earlier this week, I shared why Jacksonville could be an upset pick in Week 18 – especially now that Richardson is sidelined:
There isn’t a major motivation factor for the Colts in Week 18 after they suffered a terrible loss to the New York Giants in Week 17 – ending their playoff chase.
Now, the Colts are favored at home but may turn to Joe Flacco once again in a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags may have played themselves out of a chance at a top draft pick with a win last week, and Mac Jones has been serviceable in the team’s last two games.
Don't be shocked if the Colts mail this one in with the season already over.
The Colts are certainly hoping that Richardson can have his back issue treated to be ready for next season.
