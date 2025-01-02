NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Week 18 (Vikings Will Upset Lions in Final Game of 2024 Season)
We have reached the final week of the 2024 NFL season which means we have more chance before the playoffs to cash in on an underdog winner.
Week 18 typically presents plenty of upset opportunities with little on the line for the majority of teams. As always, the SI Staff is here break down their favorite upset pick of the week, including more than one writer who likes the Vikings to take down the Lions and claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Season-to-Date Upset Records
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 5-8 (-1.61 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 5-12 (+-0.83 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 8-8 (+2.15 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 6-10 (-1.23 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 5-12 (-4.7 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 2-15 (-11.45 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 4-12 (-7.38 units)
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Matt Verderame Week 18 Upset Pick
Vikings (+124) to Upset Lions
The Vikings are the better team at this point. Detroit has been a defensive disaster in recent weeks. How bad? Detroit ranks dead last in defensive EPA per play (0.192) since the start of Week 13, despite only losing one game in that stretch. Conversely, Minnesota’s offense has been awesome with Sam Darnold at the controls. Over that same span, the Vikings rank eighth in EPA per play (0.130) and fifth in success rate (50.9%). Look for Minnesota to score at will and get a few key stops to earn the NFC’s top seed. -- Matt Verderame
Gilberto Manzano Week 18 Upset Pick
Raiders (+160) to Upset Chargers
The duo of Antonio Pierce and Aidan O’Connell seems to be unstoppable when it comes to meaningless games in December. Pierce is fighting for his coaching job, leading to back-to-back wins against the Saints and Jaguars. Clearly, this team doesn’t care about a better draft pick and will likely compete against the Chargers. Also, Jim Harbaugh could opt to sit his starters if the Steelers beat the Bengals on Saturday. If that occurs, L.A. would be locked into the No. 6 seed in the AFC. -- Gilberto Manzano
Peter Dewey Week 18 Upset Pick
Jaguars (+180) to Upset Colts
There isn’t a major motivation factor for the Colts in Week 18 after they suffered a terrible loss to the New York Giants in Week 17 – ending their playoff chase.
Now, the Colts are favored at home but may turn to Joe Flacco once again in a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags may have played themselves out of a chance at a top draft pick with a win last week, and Mac Jones has been serviceable in the team’s last two games.
Don’t shocked if the Colts mail this one in with the season already over. -- Peter Dewey
Iain MacMillan Week 18 Upset Pick
The Detroit Lions have shown everyone that their defense can only take some many injuries. The Packers, Bills, and 49ers have put up 30+ points against them in three of their last four weeks and they can only get away with that for so long. It's going to come back and bite them sooner than later and this is the game it's going to cost them.
The Vikings are one of the best-coached teams in the NFL and they can win games on both sides of the football. Their offense can run the ball, and throw the ball, and their defense can cause a lot of issues for opposing offenses. They rank inside the top 10 in EPA per play on both sides of the football.
This Lions team is going to be able to beat teams they can get into an offensive shootout with, but the Vikings aren't one of them. -- Iain MacMillan
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
