Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Louisville-Duke, Arizona-BYU, and More)

Monday's college basketball slate isn't a big one, but there are a handful of marquee matchups that'll be appointment viewing. If you're going to tune in for them, you might as well bet on them as well, so in this article, I'm going to give you my top three plays for today's slate.

I went 2-1 on Saturday's edition of the Daily Dunk, so let's see if we can have another winning night tonight.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Duke -8.5 (-110) vs. Louisville

Penn State vs. Ohio State OVER 154.5 (-110)

Arizona -1.5 (-110) vs. BYU

Louisville vs. Duke Prediction

Both teams rank inside the top 70 in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, but it's Duke that defends the perimeter far better. Duke ranks 63rd in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, while Louisville ranks 157th. It's also worth noting that the Cardinals' 3-point field goal percentage drops 5.3% when playing on the road, which could play a significant role in tonight's outcome.

It's hard to bet against this Duke team. The Blue Devils rank 10th in offensive efficiency and ninth in defensive efficiency.

Pick: Duke -8.5 (-110)

Penn State vs. Ohio State Prediction

Ohio State's record may not be impressive, but the Buckeyes are one of the better shooting teams in the country, ranking 37th in effective field goal percentage. Penn State is a solid shooting team as well, ranking 109th in that metric. Both teams are far worse defensively, ranking 115th and 306th in defensive efficiency.

All offense and no defense could lead to this being a high-scoring affair. I'm going to bet the OVER tonight.

Pick: OVER 154.5 (-110)

Arizona vs. BYU Prediction

BYU's shooting numbers have fallen off lately, which should raise some concern for Cougars' fans. Their effective field goal percentage has dropped 8.3% over their past three games compared to their season average. Now, they have to host the best team in the country.

Arizona ranks seventh in offensive efficiency, fifth in defensive efficiency, and 14th in effective possession ratio. BYU is 20th, 23rd, and 53rd in those three metrics. I'm surprised the better team is just a 1.5-point favorite, even if this is a road game for Arizona.

Pick: Arizona -1.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

