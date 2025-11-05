Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves reportedly played through a groin injury in the team's win voer the Miami Heat on Sunday, and he was then ruled out for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Now, Reaves is questionable on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, but the Lakers are set as slight favorites at home. That's a sign that Reaves should be able to play, but bettors will want to monitor his status throughout the day before betting on L.A.
Reaves has played at an All-Star level this season, averaging 31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from 3. He's a major reason why the Lakers are off to a 6-2 start this season.
If Reaves is able to give it a go on Wednesday, he could be worth a look in the prop market against the Spurs. Reaves has many props set below his season averages, but he has thrived playing alongside Luka Doncic (off the injury report for this game) in the 2025-26 season.
Best Austin Reaves Prop Bet vs. Spurs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best NBA props column why I'm backing Reaves if he's able to suit up against San Antonio:
This season, Austin Reaves is averaging 9.3 assists per game across seven appearances for the Lakers, although he is listed as questionable for tonight’s game.
Reaves did not play in L.A.’s upset win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, but I’d expect him to suit up in such a crucial matchup against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
Not only has Reaves picked up seven or more assists in five of his seven games, but he’s averaging 12.1 potential assists per game this season. That gives the Lakers star a solid floor when it comes to this prop, and he’s cleared 6.5 dimes in three of his four games playing alongside Luka Doncic this season.
This number is a steal since Reaves is averaging nearly double-digit assists in the 2025-26 campaign.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
