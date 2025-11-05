Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Austin Reaves)
An 11-game slate in the NBA calls for plenty of player props, as there are a ton of stars taking the floor, including Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama in primetime on Wednesday night.
But, what if I told you that there was a different star that you should bet on in that San Antonio Spurs-Los Angeles Lakers game?
One of my favorite plays of the night is for guard Austin Reaves, who is off to a great start for L.A. in the 2025-26 season.
Reaves isn’t the only player to bet on, as Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and Cade Cunningham are also targets in today’s props.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these prop picks and their latest odds for Nov. 5.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5
Cade Cunningham UNDER 28.5 Points (-112)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Cade Cunningham against Utah:
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has scored 30 or more points in two of his last three games, but I’m fading him in this prop on Wednesday night.
Cunningham is having a solid start to the season, but the star guard may be a little overvalued against a Utah team that is 20th in pace, 21st in defensive rating and 21st in opponent points per game.
While those aren’t great numbers, the Jazz aren’t nearly as porous on defense this season as they have been in the past. Cunningham also hasn’t shot the ball particularly well, knocking down 43.2 percent of his shots and 30.2 percent of his 3s in seven games, failing to clear 28.5 points in five of them.
The Pistons star may end up having a strong game on Wednesday, but I think this line is set a little too high against a Utah team that held Boston to just 103 points on Monday. The Jazz’s weakest part of their defense has been defending the 3, but Cade’s game isn’t built around the 3-point shot. I think he falls short of this line on Wednesday.
Austin Reaves OVER 6.5 Assists (-142)
This season, Austin Reaves is averaging 9.3 assists per game across seven appearances for the Lakers, although he is listed as questionable for tonight’s game.
Reaves did not play in L.A.’s upset win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, but I’d expect him to suit up in such a crucial matchup against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
Not only has Reaves picked up seven or more assists in five of his seven games, but he’s averaging 12.1 potential assists per game this season. That gives the Lakers star a solid floor when it comes to this prop, and he’s cleared 6.5 dimes in three of his four games playing alongside Luka Doncic this season.
This number is a steal since Reaves is averaging nearly double-digit assists in the 2025-26 campaign.
Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (-142)
Sticking with an assist prop, Love Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic on Wednesday.
This season, Jokic is averaging 11.3 assists per game, picking up at least nine dimes in every matchup and 10 or more in five of his six appearances.
Now, he takes on a Miami team that is No. 1 in the NBA in pace and ranks 17th in opponent assists allowed per game. A fast-paced game should give Jokic plenty of chances to find his teammates, and he is averaging a whopping 18.2 potential assists per game this season.
After a 14-assist game against Sacramento on Monday, Jokic is a great bet to keep things rolling as a passer at home against Miami.
Kevin Durant UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-184)
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers and shooters in NBA history, but he has not taken a ton of 3-point shots in the 2025-26 season.
Durant is averaging just five 3-point attempts per game this season while shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. He’s cleared 2.5 made 3-pointers in two of his games, but he also only has two games where he’s attempted more than four shots from deep.
That limited volume makes him hard to trust at this line, even against a Memphis team that is 25th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
If Durant isn’t going to take around five to eight 3-pointers, it makes it a lot tougher for him to finish with three-plus, especially since he hasn’t shot the lights out from deep early in this season.
