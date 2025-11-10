Is Bam Adebayo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Heat)
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo has been ruled out for the third game in a row on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a toe sprain.
This is a major loss for the Heat, who are set as home underdogs in the latest betting odds, as they are already down All-Star guard Tyler Herro (foot) this season. Herro has yet to make his season debut after undergoing offseason surgery.
It's unclear how long Adebayo will be sidelined, but he has promptly been ruled out for Miami in three straight games after going down on Nov. 5 against the Denver Nuggets.
This season, Adebayo is averaging 19.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from 3-point range. The Heat star is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, so losing him against an elite Cavs offense is a major blow.
With Adebayo out, there is one Heat player that may be worth betting on in the prop market on Monday night.
Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Cavs
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best NBA props column why Norman Powell is worth a look as a scorer against Cleveland:
Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
The Miami Heat are down both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo heading into Monday’s matchup at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Miami is first in the NBA in pace and second in points per game, so someone is going to score the ball for the Heat in their new motion offense.
I love Norman Powell’s points prop in this game, as he’s averaging 23.3 points on 15.0 shots per game, knocking down 46.7 percent of his shots from the field and 46.2 percent of his 3s.
The Cavs are ninth in the NBA in defensive rating, but I’d expect Powell’s usage to rise with Adebayo also sidelined in this game. The veteran guard has taken 20 and 16 shots in the two games since Adebayo went down with a toe injury. He’s cleared 21.5 points in five of seven games this season.
