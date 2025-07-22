Bengals' Super Bowl 60 Odds Following Latest Trey Hendrickson Training Camp News
The Cincinnati Bengals' drama-filled offseason has leaked into training camp, as NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson -- the team's best defensive player -- will not report to training camp with the rest of the team on Tuesday.
Hendrickson has been holding out for a new contract, as he's entering the final season of his deal and is set to make less than $19 million. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hendrickson has dug in on his stance that he would not play the 2025 season on his current deal with the team.
Despite Hendrickson's decision not to report, DraftKings Sportsbook still has the Bengals listed with the 10th-best odds to win Super Bowl LX. It would likely take a trade of Hendrickson or for him to threaten to miss regular season games (later on in the offseason) to completely shift Cincy's title chances.
However, the Bengals did miss the playoffs last season, and their defense was one of the main issues. If Cincy loses Hendrickson from that unit, it could be in a world of trouble, especially since first-round pick Shemar Stewart has yet to sign with the team this offseason.
Hendrickson has picked up 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, leading the league in the category n the 2024 campaign. As a Bengal, he's made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons, and he finished second in the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.
Despite failing to make the playoffs in 2024, the Bengals have the fourth-best odds of any AFC team (behind Kansas City, Baltimore and Buffalo) to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Cincy has made a run to the Super Bowl with Joe Burrow leading the way, but it would become increasingly hard to do so if Hendrickson isn't suiting up for the Bengals in 2025.
Cincy has made some major moves this offseason, signing Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to new deals, but it has dragged out the situation with Hendrickson so long that it is now cutting into the star pass rusher's practice time with the team.
It'll be interesting to see if the two sides can come to an agreement on a new deal -- or some other kind of resolution -- before the start of preseason games.
