Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Bennedict Mathurin, Desmond Bane and Steph Curry)
Looking for some prop bets to wager on for the eight-game NBA slate on Wednesday?
After an entertaining NBA Cup slate on Tuesday, the NBA has a few teams on the second night of a back-to-back heading into Wednesday.
Still, that’s not going to deter me from wagering on a few props.
One of the players not playing the second night of a back-to-back is Steph Curry, and I wrote in today’s Peter’s Points – my daily NBA column – why he’s an elite prop bet target on Wednesday.
Let’s break down that play, and two more, for Nov. 20.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Nov. 20
- Bennedict Mathurin OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
- Steph Curry OVER 25.5 Points (-115)
- Desmond Bane OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-125)
Bennedict Mathurin OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Indiana Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin has taken on a big role on offense with Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith sidelined, scoring at least 20 points in six of his last seven games.
He’s also been a monster on the glass this season, averaging 6.7 rebounds per game.
I love this combo prop for Mathurin against Houston, as he could see an even bigger offensive role if Myles Turner (questionable) is unable to go on Wednesday.
Mathurin has picked up at least 27 points and rebounds in all six games where he scored 20+, and I expect a similar stat line from him tonight. It’s worth noting that he’s averaging 8.3 boards per game over his last seven.
Steph Curry OVER 25.5 Points (-115)
Here’s why bettors should consider wagering on Curry on Wednesday:
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry only has four games (out of 10) where he’s cleared 25.5 points, but he has a great matchup on Wednesday night.
Golden State takes on the Atlanta Hawks, and both of these teams rank in the top five in the NBA in pace this season. Plus, Atlanta is in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating and allows the most 3-pointers per game (16.7) while allowing opponents to shoot 39.7 percent from deep.
Could there be a better matchup for the greatest 3-point shooter of all time?
Curry is coming off a 26-point game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and he’s 4-for-4 in this prop when he plays 30 or more minutes this season.
I’ll back the future Hall of Famer to have a big game on Wednesday.
Desmond Bane OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-125)
I’m shocked to see Desmond Bane’s rebounds prop down at 4.5, but I’ll gladly take the OVER in the second night of a back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers.
There’s a chance that Bane misses this game – he dealt with an oblique injury earlier this season and Memphis may not want to push him – but if he plays, I love him at this number.
Bane has six straight games with at least five rebounds, and he’s averaging 6.1 boards per game on the season. While he’s only averaging 9.6 rebound chances per game, Bane has 22 boards in three games since returning from injury.
This number is too low for him against a Philly team that ranks 29th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
