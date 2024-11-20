Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Josh Hart)
What a start to the week!
A perfect 5-for-5 card during Tuesday’s NBA Cup action moves yours truly to 7-0 since Monday in NBA bets, and Wednesday features eight games to keep the momentum coming.
Tonight is a prop night, as I’m eyeing two superstar guards and one do-it-all wing – all in points props.
Simple enough, right?
Let’s break down each of these picks for Wednesday, Nov. 20.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 53-48-1 (+3.20 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1063-993-23 (+41.29 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Damian Lillard OVER 24.5 Points (-120)
- Josh Hart OVER 12.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Steph Curry OVER 25.5 Points (-115)
Damian Lillard OVER 24.5 Points (-120)
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been in a shooting slump, going 1-for-18 from beyond the arc over his last three games.
However, he has an ideal matchup on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls, who rank 24th in the NBA in defensive rating and first in pace, meaning we should see an uptempo, high-scoring affair in this one.
Dame already has a 28-point game against Chicago earlier this season, and the Bucks star has put up 25 or more points in six of his 11 games, averaging 25.3 per night. Chicago allows the eighth-most points per game (25.1) to opposing point guards, and we’ve already seen Dame torch this weak defense.
I think he gets back on track on Wednesday.
Josh Hart OVER 12.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has been on a tear as of late, scoring 13 or more points in seven of his last 10 games and nine of his 14 games overall.
New York is on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, but I think Hart could be in line for a big game. He’s shot the 3-ball well (at least two made shots from deep in three straight games) as of late, and on the season he’s averaging 13.7 points while shooting an impressive 58.4 percent from the field.
With Miles McBride (knee) out, the Knicks played Hart and Mikal Bridges the entire second half in their win over Brooklyn on Sunday. Don’t be shocked if Tom Thibodeau plays Hart a ton of minutes – leading to an expanded offensive role – in this road matchup.
Steph Curry OVER 25.5 Points (-115)
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry only has four games (out of 10) where he’s cleared 25.5 points, but he has a great matchup on Wednesday night.
Golden State takes on the Atlanta Hawks, and both of these teams rank in the top five in the NBA in pace this season. Plus, Atlanta is in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating and allows the most 3-pointers per game (16.7) while allowing opponents to shoot 39.7 percent from deep.
Could there be a better matchup for the greatest 3-point shooter of all time?
Curry is coming off a 26-point game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and he’s 4-for-4 in this prop when he plays 30 or more minutes this season.
I’ll back the future Hall of Famer to have a big game on Wednesday.
