Bet on Vikings to Regress, Miss NFL Playoffs in 2025
The NFL season is quickly approaching, and while we don't know exactly what's going to happen, one thing we can say for certain is there's going to be some shakeup in the NFL Playoffs. There has never been an NFL season where the exact same teams made the playoffs from the previous season.
That means there are going to be a few teams who found themselves in the postseason last year who won't return this year, and if we can figure out which of those teams are, we can make some money in the betting market.
There's one team in the NFC I'm eyeing to not return to the playoffs this season: the Minnesota Vikings.
Minnesota Vikings Playoff Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Yes -110
- No -110
Bet Vikings to Miss Playoffs
A lot of people felt the Vikings overperformed in 2024, and now they have to place their trust in a quarterback who has yet to take a snap in the NFL. Yes, the Vikings are well-coached, but they have a big mountain to climb if they want to return to the playoffs in ’25. They play in the most competitive division in the NFL, as well as an NFC stacked with potential wild-card teams.
The Vikings ranked just 12th in Net Yards per Play (+0.2) last season. They also ranked just 14th in EPA per play and 11th in Success Rate. They've done little this offseason to significantly improve their roster, hoping that a rookie quarterback can lead them to as good of a season as Darnold was able to last season.
Minnesota takes a step back this year as JJ McCarthy adjusts to the NFL, resulting in them failing to return to the postseason.
Pick: Vikings Don't Make Playoffs (-110) via DraftKings
