Betting Oddsmakers Unmoved by Matthew Stafford's Back Injury
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with a back injury that has sidelined him at training camp, but it appears that he and the team are planning on him being ready for Week 1 of the regular season against the Houston Texans.
If Stafford is unable to go, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team loves backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who has a ton of starting experience in his NFL career.
Stafford signed a new deal with the Rams in the offseason, and he's fresh off of a strong 2024 season where he led the Rams to the divisional round of the playoffs in the NFC. Stafford finished the regular season with 3,762 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and just eight picks in 16 games.
Even with Stafford banged up, the best betting sites for the NFL are expecting him to be ready to go in the regular season.
Los Angeles has a tough Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans, but oddsmakers have left the Rams as favorites (by three points) despite all of the injury noise surrounding the Super Bowl champion quarterback.
Texans vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total for NFL Week 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans +3 (-110)
- Rams -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans: +130
- Rams: -155
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
If these odds start to move in favor of Houston, it could be a sign that the betting market expects Stafford to miss the game. The Rams quarterback only played in nine games in the 2022 season, but he's played in 15 or more games in the regular season in his three other campaigns in Los Angeles.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.