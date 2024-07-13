Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Saturday, June 13
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a disastrous season. They had high hopes heading into 2024 and were looked at by many as a playoff team in the AL and maybe even a top contender if things broke well for them.
Instead, they're 43-51 and are imploding heading into the All-Star break. Friday night's season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks ended in the same way many of their games have this season; a blown lead late in the game.
Can they rebound on Saturday night? Let's find out.
Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-180)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +114
- Diamondbacks -135
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.76 ERA)
- Arizona: Yilber Diaz (0-0, 1.50 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 12
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Braves record: 52-41
- Padres record: 49-48
Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Players to Watch
Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette: The Blue Jays shortstop has been looked at as one of their elite players since being called up in 2019. He received MVP votes in three straight seasons from 2021-2023 and led the American League in hits in two of those years. In 2024, he has a batting average of .222, has hit only four home runs, and has a WAR of -0.4. It's truly unacceptable stuff from the 26-year-old. If Toronto wants to get in the mix in the second half of the season, they need Bichette to wake up.
Arizona Diamondbacks
23-year-oldYilber Diaz: The Diamondbacks rookie will make his second career start tonight when he faces the Blue Jays. The 23-year old shined in his debut, allowing only four hits, one walk, and one earned run in 6.0 innings against the Braves. Expect him to shine again tonight against a struggling Blue Jays lineup.
Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
I broke down why I'm backing the Diamondbacks in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
"You're telling me the Blue Jays bullpen blew another late lead last night? Color me (not) shocked. The Jays bullpen ranks 29th in the Majors in bullpen ERA this season at 4.87. Only the Rockies, who play their home games at Coors Field, rank worse.
"Offensively, the Diamondbacks rank sixth in OPS over the last 30 days while the Blue Jays come in at 19th.
"At this point, you'd have to be a masochist to be betting on Toronto."
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!