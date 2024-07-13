Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Continue to Fade the Blue Jays)
If you're looking for a few bets to place for Saturday's MLB action, you've come to the right place.
I have three wagers locked in for today's slate, including one against the Toronto Blue Jays, who make winning baseball games seem like a near-impossible task.
Let's dive into them.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Reds -155 vs. Marlins
- Braves +110 vs. Padres
- Diamondbacks -130 vs. Blue Jays
Marlins vs. Reds Prediction
Now might be the time to invest in the Reds. They have had the best offense in baseball over the last week, batting .286 with an OPS of .902.
Meanwhile, the Marlins continue to run cold. Things will get worse for them today with Edward Cabrera (6.84 ERA) on the mound. This game could get ugly and I'm surprised we're able to get the Reds at -155 odds.
Pick: Reds -155
Braves vs. Padres Prediction
Be careful, the Padres rank dead last in the Majors in OPS over the last week. Something may be going on with their offensive flow and now they have to take on Reynaldo Lopez and his stellar 1.71 ERA.
Even though the Braves have been slumping offensively the past month, they still outrank the Padres in virtually every single offensive metric. We should be jumping at the chance to take Atlanta as an underdog in this National League showdown.
Pick: Braves +110
Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Prediction
Pick: Diamondbacks -130
You're telling me the Blue Jays bullpen blew another late lead last night? Color me (not) shocked. The Jays bullpen ranks 29th in the Majors in bullpen ERA this season at 4.87. Only the Rockies, who play their home games at Coors Field, rank worse.
Offensively, the Diamondbacks rank sixth in OPS over the last 30 days while the Blue Jays come in at 19th.
At this point, you'd have to be a masochist to be betting on Toronto.
