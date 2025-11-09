Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Texans)
Jacksonville Jaguars star receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been ruled out for Week 10 against the Houston Texans due to a high-ankle sprain.
Thomas suffered the injury in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he now joins Travis Hunter (knee, injured reserve) on the Jaguars' injury list. With the team's top two wideouts sidelined, Parker Washington, Dyami Brown and newly-acquired receiver Jakobi Meyers figure to have major roles in the offense on Sunday.
Jacksonville is now favored against the Texans because CJ Stroud is out, as the odds for this game flipped from Jags +1.5 to Jags -1.5 during the week. At 5-3, Jacksonville has a real chance to earn a playoff spot in the AFC, but it needs to handle business in the AFC South.
This season, Thomas has not been as great as he was as a rookie. The former first-round pick has appeared in eight games, catching 30 of his 60 targets for 420 yards and one score. He only has two games this season with over 60 receiving yards, and he's yet to eclipse the 100-yard mark in a single game.
With Thomas out, the Jaguars may have a tough time moving the ball against a Houston defense that has allowed the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL and ranks No. 1 in the league in EPA/Pass.
Here's a breakdown of the SI Betting team's favorite prop for this matchup with Thomas out.
Best Jaguars Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Texans
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 206.5 Passing Yards (-111)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan wrote about why Trevor Lawrence to go UNDER his passing yards total is his No. 3-ranked player prop for Week 10:
I'm out on Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars' quarterback ranks third-worst in the NFL in expected points added plus completion percentage over expected, with only Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel ranking worse. Now, he has to take on a Texans' defense that ranks first in opponent dropback EPA, second in opponent dropback success rate, and has allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game at 177.5.
With Thomas out, it's going to be even tougher for Lawrence to clear this line on Sunday. I think he's a great fade candidate in this matchup.
