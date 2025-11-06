NFL Week 10 ATS Picks for Every Game (Seahawks Will Overpower Cardinals on Sunday)
The first half of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, so it's time to get ready for Week 10. The top teams in each conference are battling it out to improve their seeding and officially lock up a spot in the postseason, while other teams are hoping for a second-half Cinderella run or are already looking forward to the offseason.
The halfway point means we still have a ton of football left to watch and bet on. No matter how your betting season has gone, we still have enough time to improve or build on it. If you're looking for some picks for Week 10, whether it's for your own bets or for your pick'em pool, you've come to the right place. I'm going to give you my against-the-spread pick for all 14 Week 10 games.
Best NFL Week 10 Spread Picks
All odds listed via DraftKings Sportsbook
Raiders vs. Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos -9.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts -6.5 (-112)
Bills vs. Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Bills -9.5 (-110)
Ravens vs. Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -3.5 (-118)
Patriots vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +2.5 (-110)
Saints vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints +5.5 (-112)
Jaguars vs. Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +1.5 (-122)
Giants vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Giants +4.5 (-110)
Browns vs. Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Browns -2.5 (-110)
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -6.5 (-115)
Lions vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -7.5 (-115)
Rams vs. 49ers Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -4.5 (-105)
Steelers vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers +3 (-112)
Eagles vs. Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -2.5 (-105)
