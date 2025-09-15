Is Brock Bowers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Raiders)
Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers is officially listed as questionable for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bowers is dealing with a knee injury that forced him to exit the team’s Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, but he did return to practice on Saturday.
According to Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, Bowers looked “terrific,” and he’s expected to suit up against Los Angeles.
This is great news for the Raiders, as Bowers went off in Week 1 before getting banged up, catching five of his eight targets for 103 yards against the New England Patriots.
If Bowers is limited, backup Michael Mayer likely will have a bigger role in the passing game for Las Vegas.
Here’s a look at my favorite prop for Bowers if he’s able to suit up on Sept. 15.
Best Brock Bowers Prop Bet for Chargers vs. Raiders
- Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+150)
If Bowers (knee) is able to play in Week 2, he’s a must bet at this number to find the end zone.
The star tight end had five catches for 103 yards (on eight targets) in Week 1, and he’s pretty clearly the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Raiders. Las Vegas had 362 passing yards in Week 1, so one could expect Bowers to get plenty of looks in Week 2.
Still, there is some injury risk after he exited the win over the Patriots early.
