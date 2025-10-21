Buccaneers vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered what felt like their first real step back this season when they fell to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, scoring just nine points.
The good news for the Buccaneers is that they now hit the road to take on a 1-6 Saints team, which should be a great bounce back spot for them. Can they get the job done and not only win, but cover the spread as favorites? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Buccaneers vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers -4.5 (-106)
- Saints +4.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -225
- Saints +188
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-114)
- UNDER 46.5 (-106)
Buccaneers vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Game Time: 4:05 pm ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Buccaneers Record: 5-2
- Saints Record: 1-6
Buccaneers vs. Saints Betting Trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Buccaneers' last five games
- Buccaneers are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games vs. Saints
- Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games vs. Saints
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Buccaneers' last seven divisional games
- Saints are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 9-4 in the Saints' last 13 games
- Saints are 1-10 straight up in their last 11 games
Buccaneers vs. Saints Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Josh Williams, RB - Questionable
- Bucky Irving, RB - Questionable
- Luke Haggard, OT - Questioanble
- Chris Godwin, WR - Questionable
- Mike Evans, WR - Out
Saints Injury Report
- Isaac Yiadom, CB - Questionable
- Erik McCoy, C - Doubtful
- Kandre Miller, RB - Out
- John Ridgeway III, DT - IR-R
- Trey Palmer, WR - IR
Buccaneers vs. Saints Key Player to Watch
- Baker Mayfield, QB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield was in the NFL MVP conversation, but after a performance where he threw for just 228 yards, one touchdown, and an interception against the Lions, his odds have taken a hit. He's now listed at +900 to win the award, behind the likes of Patrick Mahomes (+125), Josh Allen (+350), and Drake Maye (+700). Let's see if he can re-establish himself as a candidate against a lowly Saints defense.
Buccaneers vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Saints as underdogs:
The Buccaneers aren't as good as their record indicates, and the advanced metrics point to some regression coming for this team. The Buccaneers are just 12th in the NFL in DVOA, including 17th on the defensive side of the ball. Their secondary has also struggled in a big way, ranking in the bottom 10 in the NFL in almost every pass defense stat.
I'm going to stick to my belief that the Buccaneers are going to come back down to earth. I'll take the points with the Saints.
Pick: Saints +4.5 (-114) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
